StanChart awarded Best Bank for Loyalty Programme

GAZETTE REPORTER

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has been awarded the Best Bank for Loyalty Programmes Botswana 2018 in the 8th Annual Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2018. The award is in recognition of the Bank’s 360o Rewards Programme launched in October this year.

The prestigious award will be published in the December 2018 edition of the London-based Global Banking & Finance Review. Alongside the Bank’s award for being the Best Consumer Digital Bank Botswana in the 2018 Global Finance Awards, This award makes it two (2) Internationally-acclaimed awards that Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has won in the last quarter of 2018.

Remarking on the award, Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Product Manager for Cards, Donald Bodi celebrated the real life integration of the rewards platform, “Rewards programmes are not a new concept in Botswana, but our 360O Rewards programme is one that truly does what it says rewards you for just continuing with your normal spending behaviour with no restrictions on what type or grade of card you are using or which merchant you are spending at. It is holistic (360O) rewards. We are offering our clients real life value-add to their banking experience.”

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Head of Retail Products, Brian Mfula, shared the Bank’s delight on winning the award, “We were both proud and excited to launch this premium product to our clients. Receiving the Global Banking & Finance Review Award is even more exciting considering that it has been live to clients for just under two months. The growth in the usage of the platform since the launch confirms that our clients have experienced the innovation and convenience it offers and are sharing in our excitement. We are proud to receive this award, and thank our clients for making this award possible.”

360O Rewards is a fully digital end-to-end card loyalty programme that rewards all Standard Chartered Bank customers for their day-to-day spends on both credit and debit cards. All Standard Chartered Bank customers are automatically enrolled for the programme but are required to register a 360O Rewards account online to access the platform.

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading Online and Print Magazine, read in over 200 different markets. Since its inception in 2011, The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognise companies of all sizes which are prominent in areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.