Sundowns slightly in control as Ngele nears exit

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana star Mogakolodi Ngele is only a few months away from ending his Mamelodi Sundowns ordeal as his contract with the club ends in June. The player will not be short of admirers in the January transfer window as he has been linked with a return to Bidvest Wits in recent weeks. A reliable source has also revealed that Ngele might find a new club within the next two weeks.

Ngele now has the luxury of not being amongst a restricted foreign quota at a new club as he gained South African in 2017. Ngele has not played regular first team action since returning from a loan spell at Supersport United, the player has been frozen out of first team action and he has also been training away from the first team for a while.

South African publication Soccer-Laduma reported that the player is set to meet with Sundowns’ management to negotiate an early termination of his contract as he seeks a permanent move in January.

However, Gazette Sport has learned that the Pretoria outfit could still be in control of the player’s future despite his contract running out. When Sundowns signed Ngele almost five years ago, they inserted a clause which has the option of an additional one year renewal when his original contract ends.

If there is no concrete offer for the player from other clubs in January Sundowns have the power to exercise an additional one year contract renewal to avoid losing the player on a free transfer, if the club wants to capitalize on his departure by gaining a transfer fee they could renew his contract.

On a brighter note, Ngele has looked beyond football after launching his personalized MN clothing line, making him the first professional athlete in Botswana to have a clothing brand. The player’s merchandise is available through order on his Facebook page.