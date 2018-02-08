Systems Confirm Mogopodi As New Coach

BONGANI MALUNGA

Security Systems have confirmed the appointment of George Mogopodi as their new head coach. The experienced tactician will be in charge of the team for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season, although the club has not revealed their plans beyond the current season it is believed that Mogopodi could be considered for a longer term if he impresses.

The club had been heavily linked with Orapa United assistant coach Daniel ‘Chicco’ Nare, the appointment of Mogopodi sees the club buck the trend of foreign coach arrivals in and around the league.

Mogopodi, who has had stints at UF Santos and Gaborone United in recent years, will be tasked with steering the club away from the relegation places, they are currently 13th on the log, one point above the relegation zone but with a game in hand.

The club could still make a run for the Mascom Top 8 positions, they are currently six points behind eighth placed Sankoyo Bush Bucks having played a game less. Mogopodi has earned rave reviews for his spells at Santos and his time as GU assistant coach, his BTC Premiership experience will be crucial for Systems as they aim to preserve their league status and possibly challenge for Mascom Top 8 qualification.