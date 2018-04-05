Township Rollers withdraw BPL appeal

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers appear to be resigned to the reality of not winning their battle to challenge the heavy bans placed on Joel Mogorosi (10 games) and Mthokozisi Msomi (7 games) in February. Botswana Premier League Chief Executive Officer Thabo Ntshinogang confirmed Rollers’ decision to withdraw their appeal in a brief statement to Gazette Sport on Monday.

“They withdrew their appeal last week Friday, they wrote a formal correspondence that the Disciplinary Committee still has to look at but the bottom line is that they have withdrawn their appeal,” Ntshinogang stated.

The Mascom Top 8 champions were of the view that the length of the bans were unfair and also challenged the timing of the bans which started with the Police XI game on February 16 although the players had not been allowed to play in the two previous games against Jwaneng Galaxy, which would have shortened the remainder of games they have been banned.

As a result of Rollers’ reversal, the bans will be upheld and Msomi will be eligible to return to domestic action after the Sankoyo Bush Bucks game which is scheduled for April 7. Mogorosi, who was handed a longer ban, will be eligible to return on April 29th against Uniao Flamengo Santos depending on the possible reshuffling of fixtures.

The Rollers duo could also face further punishment after breaching the conditions of their bans, which prohibited them from entering the field of play during their suspension. They joined Rollers’ Mascom Top 8 trophy presentation and they have since caught the attention of the league’s Prosecutor who has contacted them and informed them of the implications of their actions.