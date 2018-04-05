Troussier Interviewed For BFA TD Role

Former South Africa U20 coach Serame Letsoaka also interviewed

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Former South Africa and Ivory Coast national team coach Philippe Troussier is amongst some of the names to have been interviewed for the post of Technical Director (TD) at the Botswana Football Association (BFA)

The seat is currently held by Matshidiso ‘Sexton’ Kowa, whose one year contract with the association is set to expire in June. In February, the BFA advertised the post as required by the country’s labour laws. The ‘soon to be vacant’ position has since attracted a host of both international and local candidates such former Zebras coach Peter Butler, Roy Barreto (Former Orlando Pirates coach) and current Jwaneng coach Zlakto Krmpotic amongst many others.

According to the latest relayed to Gazette Sport, the man who led South Africa’s Bafana Bafana to the 1998 World Cup in France Troussier has been shortlisted for the position. Well placed sources at the association made this publication aware that the former Japan national team coach was amongst the individuals interviewed last week.

“He was here on Tuesday (last week). He was interviewed by our panel, and is one of those in the running for the position,” the source briefly told Gazette Sport.

The highly experienced Frenchman has had spells as a national team coach for South Africa (1998 World Cup) Japan (2002 World Cup, eliminated at last 16), Morocco, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Qatar. He was also manager of France ligue 1 giant Olympique de Marseille during the 2004/05 season, where he worked with players such former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri and Nigeria’s Taiwo Taye.

After an unsuccessful career in Europe as a manager, he decided to move to the high paying Chinese Super League with SZ Ruby and HZ Greentown. Last year, Troussier would go onto be appointed Technical Director (TD) at CQ Dangdai Lif (Chinesse Super league outfit) until early this year.

He has been linked with a move to Zambia as coach of the national men’s senior team.

Meanwhile, Gazette Sport can also reveal on good authority that former South Africa U20 coach in Serame Letsoaka is another candidate who was also interviewed last week. Letsoaka is currently unemployed after parting ways with Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Free State Stars late last year.

The 54 year old was appointed South Africa Football Association (SAFA) Technical Director in 2009, and served in that role until 2012.

BFA Communications Manager Tumo Mpatane was quoted in one South African publication last week saying. “If he (Letsoaka) wishes to talk about it, he can talk to you, but our position is that we will only divulge the final candidate that we feel is satisfactory to the standards set for this position. The interviews started yesterday (last week Tuesday) and we hope we will finish today (Wednesday). There are many candidates (even from outside Botswana) that have come through,” Mpatane told Sowetan Live.

At this point, Troussier appears to be the front runner to clinch the post.