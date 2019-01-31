We will turn the scores around – BDF XI

Setshwane adamant that they will get a win at home

“We are not under pressure”

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

BDF XI Assistant coach Louis Setshwane is confident that his side will produce the goods needed to advance through to the finals of the Mascom Top 8 when they meet Jwaneng Galaxy in the second leg.

Thero Setsile’s goal was the difference between the two sides when they clashed on Saturday in Jwaneng. Galaxy should have went onto get a few more goals but were let down by some poor finishing before goals and the brilliance of Tumiso Mashakole between the BDF XI goal frames. BDF XI did little to trouble the mining town side on the day.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Setswhane said their approach was to try and sit back and contain Galaxy but also attempt to expose gaps Galaxy left behind on counter attacks.

“When you are playing at home, you are free to express yourselves and you are also able to attack freely as you want. Now when you come here and you the away team, you need to be very cautious, and that is why in the first half, our plan worked very well,” he told the media.

“We however always anticipated that somewhere there will be a chance for a counter (attack) and it was our plan to try and capitalize on those. We had two chances that we should have made use of, they would have changed the game for us. We only lacked that cutting edge before the goals, but it is something we will work on.”

“I will not say am not impressed by what i saw here today, there were a lot of positives that we got from this game. The only thing we need to try and work on is improve our finishing. We are very confident that we will get a good result at home, the confidence has to be there and even in the players, we have to instill it. I think we have what it takes to turn this fixture around and go to the finals of this competition,” further said Setshwane.

Early this month BDF XI management told this publication that their aim is to win some silverware this season. However, Setshwane refutes that it adds any pressure onto the coaching staff and players to deliver as per the management’s wishes.

“No, not at all. We are fine no pressure, but we are working hard to achieve that,” shortly ended the gaffer.

Galaxy coach Miguel Da Costa praised his players for showing the right attitude after the half time break.

“First half we didnt play good, but after half time we were a very much better side. The players showed the right attitude, and we got the goal. But what is more important is that we did not concede at home which very important in these competitions,” said Da Costa.

The second leg of the tie will be played in two weeks time.