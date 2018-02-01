Why Supersport United Is A Good move For Ngele

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mogakolodi Ngele’s long discussed loan departure from Mamelodi Sundowns has finally materialised, it has come at a time when he is further down the pecking order and at a period where Pitso Mosimane was starting to lose faith in his fitness as he questioned the player’s ability to stay injury free since his return from Bidvest Wits.

A move to Supersport United, on a six month loan deal, could be just what the doctor ordered for the Zebras star as he aims to resurrect his PSL career once again. He has joined a club that once had the legendary Botswana duo of Diphetogo Selolwane and Mogogi Gabonamong, the club is renowned for being a modest and accommodating side for foreign players. Ngele could make his debut for Matsatsantsa tomorrow (Wednesday) against Amazulu. Gazette Sport has listed reasons why he could possibly be successful in his loan spell at Supersport.

No relocation

Adjusting to a new environment has its own challenges for a footballer, the routes to work are different and getting accustomed to a new city usually takes time, luckily for Ngele he will have no such worries as he will still reside in Pretoria. Ngele will already be used to his surroundings (Pretoria) and he will have a chance to only focus on football without worrying about “settling in.”

Supersport in need of goals

Supersport are currently situated in the 13 spot on the PSL log, one place above the playoff-relegation places. They are the joint second lowest scoring team in the league with 15 goals, their top scorer Jeremy Brockie has left for Sundowns and their next best attacking player Audrey Modiba has scored only five goals in 18 games.

Ngele has proved over the years that if given chances he can score goals, the 27 year old is the highest scoring Motswana in PSL history. He has amassed a total of 23 goals in 96 games in the PSL over a six year period, at his best Ngele can average close to 8 to 10 goals per season. Ngele’s arrival will give the club a different dimension as he can score goals through different avenues.

No added pressure

Those close to Ngele have described him as an introvert, a player who goes about his business quietly. Although he is a high profile name, the player prefers to stay off the spotlight and rarely does interviews. He usually thrives in areas where there is less pressure, his spells at Platinum Stars and Wits can be used as examples as he managed to excel in environments where he is not under too much attention.

Supersport United is a big club in its own right having won multiple league titles and cup competitions, however they will always play second fiddle to cross town rivals Sundowns who are the city’s glamour club. This could play right into Ngele’s hands as he usually shines for the so called ‘underdog clubs.’