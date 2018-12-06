Yet another coaching change for Botswana’s PSL pair

Seakanyeng and Kgamanyane hane made made a combined tally of just five appearances under two diff erent coaches

The players have been overlooked in their first few months

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s Chippa United pair of Kabelo Seakanyeng and Thatayaone Kgamanyane have experienced yet another coaching change in the space of just five months. Their club parted ways with Eric Tinkler on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat against Amazulu in the ABSA Premiership, a result which has left them in the relegation zone.

Tinkler had overseen a dismal run of six games without a win and the club has decided to make another change. Chippa United started the season under the tutelage of Dan Malesela but they fired him less than a month into the current 2018-2019 season. Malesela was the coach responsible for the scouting and eventual purchasing of Botswana pair Kgamanyane and Seakanyeng. However, Malesela only used Kgamanyane while freezing out Seakanyeng, Kgamanyane made two appearances under and scored once against Black Leopards.

Seakanyeng only started playing when Tinkler arrived, the former Supersport United coach gave the Zebras winger three first team opportunities before he was fired, he made his first start for the club in the Amazulu defeat and lasted for 65 minutes.

It appeared Tinkler did not fancy Kgamanyane as the striker never made an appearance under him, the former Gaborone United attacker’s absence was bizarre as the player had scored in his last game for the club and he was showing signs of gaining momentum.

Kgamanyane has not played for the club since August 18 but he will be hoping for a new lease of life under newly appointed interim coach Joel Masutha. A new coach will bring new ideas and the players could finally get a better run in the first team, a case in point was the arrival of Tinkler who liked Seakanyeng’s style of play as opposed to Malesela who had overlooked him. Chippa United’s next game will be an away trip to face Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City next week Tuesday.