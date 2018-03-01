Zlakto Hints ‘Big’ Changes At Galaxy

He admits his players are not good for CAF games

Says his side has too many old players

He has described some as cry babies

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Recently appointed Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Zlakto Krmpotic has given his fair assessment of the crop of players at the club, and has openly stated the possibility of looming wholesale changes in his squad at the end of the season.

This, he told Gazette Sport in an interview last week. Though many pundits had tipped Galaxy to be one the teams to pose a serious league title threat, the mining town club has been crippled by inconsistency this season, which was mostly part of the reason Zambian gaffer Mike Sithole left the club late last year.

The former Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Gaborone United tactician, would later be replaced by the Serbian Krmpotic in January from Zesco United in Zambia. Having been knocked out of the Top 8 and CAF Confederation Cup, they only now have the BTC Premiership to play for, but it appears that the coach is already has his eyes on the next transfer window, in order to make the much necessary adjustments to his team.

“You have two strikers on the pitch for 90 minutes, but fail to get a shot on target. What does that say to you?” asked Krmpotic following their 2-0 aggregate defeat to Mozambique’s Costa De Sol in the CAF Confederation Cup. He added that, “But we must admit we played a better team, and I think they good enough for this level, and that is why they deserved to win, and I also wish them the best,” he explained.

“Some of our players, yes are fine for this level of competition, but some players no, they are just not good enough, and this is a problem. After playing 75 minutes, you see that there is a problem. The other big problem is that we have too many old players, very slow, which is very bad,” the Serb coach continued. Asked if this would result in a number of changes in at the end of the season, he responded by saying, “Yes, yes definitely, it is something we are looking at very carefully, but I must also say, for this level (Confederation Cup), this is where we have problem.”

This was second time in a few days space, that the new coach had made his thoughts about his players open to the media, after he had described some of them as ‘cry babies’ in a press conference. At the start of the 2017/18 season, Galaxy parted ways with more than 14 players, despite a huge chunk of them proving instrumental in last season’s Top 8 success.