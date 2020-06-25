Botswana Life Listed Among Most Admired Financial Services Brand

Botswana Life Insurance Limited (Botswana Life) has been listed as the Fourth Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Botswana by Brand Africa 100.This was announced at a virtual launch held on 11 June 2020.

Brand Africa 100 is a survey that lists Africa’s best brands across 25 countries and spanning all the 5 economic regions. This initiative aims to provide an objective metric for brands that Africans admire and drive the continent’s image and reputation.

The survey is conducted by Brand Africa research partner, Geopoll. In 2019, Brand Africa introduced a category for the Most Admired Listed Brands on African bourses, in recognition of the alignment of brand reputation and market value of businesses.

Said Botswana Life Insurance Limited Chief Executive Officer Ronald Samuels, “As a home-grown legacy brand, we are proud to continue to be a trusted partner to Batswana, having the best team wholly committed to delighting our customers as we grow further together. We are honoured to have received this recognition from Brand Africa 100. This ranking is an indication to us, that we must continue in our strive to help Batswana secure their futures by providing them with life insurance, investment and sound financial advisory. This is how we remain a true partner, through Life and More.”

Bogolo Kenewendo, Managing Director of Kenewendo Advisory, added that, “It is encouraging that Batswana recognise Botswana Life not only as a local brand, but as an African brand. This is very promising for the future of our home-grown brands as we look to diversify and expand into the wider African market.”