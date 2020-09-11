BTC and Furnmart join forces

Telco giant, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has joined forces with furniture retailer, Furnmart, in a move that will see the latter being a BTC service provider.

As a BTC service provider, Furnmart will be selling various BTC products and services such as airtime, sim cards, starter kits and SMEGA mobile money services.

“This collaboration will improve BTC customer reach, Furnmart has over 50 branches in Botswana and they will be part of over 350 service points across the country, this is a convenience to BTC customers as they do not have to travel long distances to get services. Furnmart has an active base of over 80,000 customers in Botswana alone. With such numbers it is not a secret that BTC products will easily reach more people across the country,” said BTC General Manager, Consumer Sales Boitumelo Masoko.

The service points have already been set up in various Furnmart outlets across the country. This collaboration is expected to boost business operations for both companies especially BTC. It will improve BTC customer reach and customer experience.

Explaining why the collaboration is vital Masoko said, “We strongly believe that this partnership will boost operations on both BTC and Furnmart. In today’s fast-paced environment, a “do-it-alone” approach is not the best strategy for growth. Companies that initially grew organically need to look for new ways to drive collaborative innovation that delivers on what their customers need today and in the future. Collaboration and strategic partnerships are fundamental to improving business outcomes”.

BTC has a strong network coverage that reaches all corners of the country especially after the introduction of the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT). The collaboration means that people from different parts of the country will have easy access to BTC products.

“We are so excited to be working with BTC, we have been working on this deal for over two year and it has finally taken place. We take this partnership with open arms, we will grow it and it will last for decades. I can see BTC becoming part of the Furnmart and HomeCorp family. We believe in localization and we hope that this partnership will also create employment,” said Furnmart General Manger Wikus Smuts.