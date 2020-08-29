BTC Foundation Legacy Hits P6.5 million in 6 years

Since its establishment in 2014, the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Foundation which is a registered entity governed by a deed of trust, has spent over P6.5 million on over 100 social entities which empower diverse communities with different interests for socio- economic development.

The aim of the Trust is to fulfill the parent company, BTC’s ambitious social investment agenda of building better societies through the Company’s corporate social investment in every geographical area the network touches – nationwide.

BTC says it is committed to contributing to the socio- economic development of Botswana and is very passionate in achieving the country’s development goals.

Under the Chairmanship of Kgosi Michael Mothobi Letsogile Mothobi, BTC Foundation identified four sponsorship focus areas namely Wellness and Sport Development, Arts and Culture, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Environmental Protection.

The Foundation, the vehicle through which the Company uses to deliver its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives has not been shy to go across and reach various communities in the country working closely with community groups and individuals to improve lives. The goal is to partner with like-minded institutions to positively impact communities.

Under the BTC Foundation belt is the annual provision of computers and Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to previously underserved areas to equip residents with computer literacy and bridge the digital divide. On such centre is the Masunga Village ICT Skills Centre open for members of the community to enhance their craft on ICTs.

Driven by a strong belief that BTC can only thrive if societies it operates within also thrive, through the Foundation, the Company has also taken a deliberate decision to focus more on impactful sustainable projects.

Through the Hawkers Challenge, the Anthony Masunga led organisation, aims to encourage entrepreneurs to enhance their business by selling more BTC products and rewarding them with prizes among others mobile tuck shops, airtime and for this year’s winnera matshelonyana truck.

The youth have also been part of the fabric of development and empowerment and through the phone book cover and artist of the year award competitions, the Foundation in collaboration with Thapong Visual Arts Centre has been sponsoring the competitions to enable artists to develop their skills and earn a living through their craft.

Last year an arts entity called Black African Poets alongside other community project groups received backing from BTC Foundation. Some of the projects that have benefitted from the Foundation over the years include village development committees, Hope of Trust, Serowe SOS, Kopano Rehabilitation Foundation, Mmabana Trust, Kareng Primary School, Itsoseng Banana Trust, UB Foundation, Mochudi Resource Centre, Kalahari Conservation Society, Karakubis Primary School and Francistown Centre For the Deaf just to mention a few.

From Francistown, Masunga, Serowe, Palapye, Letlhakane, Moshupa, Goodhope, Ghanzi, Maun, Mohembo, Karakubis to Xade, BTC corporate social investment like its expansive network footprint knows no bounds.