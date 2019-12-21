BTC introduces Super Fast High Speed Internet

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) has introduced a Super Fast High Speed Internet to improve user experience for Fixed Broadband (FBB) customers with high bandwidth intensive needs. The 100 Megabits Per Second (Mbps) service offered through the Fiber to the Home technology (FTTH) service is currently available at Gaborone North and Phakalane – Golf Estate and will soon be extended to other areas like Extension 9 and Extension 11. Through the service, residential customers are able to access superfast internet to enable them to live-stream and watch their favourite tv shows, movies and videos. Customers can leverage the service and use it for learning- to assist children with homework. The service also provides high quality gaming experience with minimum interruptions. The super fast high speed internet also gives users access to smart home security system, enabling them to monitor their homes anywhere at any given time. The introduction of the service is part of BTC’s continuous efforts to modernise its network and enhance user experience. The Company, recently launched a state-of-the-art Data Centre. The Tier II Certified Data Centre is the first of its kind and quality in the country. The Sentlhaga Data Centre, an epicentre of BTC’s digital transformation agenda boasts of a 52-rack facility and conforms to the industry’s most trusted and adopted global standards. The facility offers cloud services enabling digital transformation, innovation, increased agility and simplification of IT operations, data hosting, increased data services, high speed internet and video access. The Data Centre ensures that broadband services like VSAT, Fixed Broadband and LTE deliver and enable a vibrant digital eco-system ensuring that the customer Lives Connected. ‘At BTC we believe that the fourth industrial revolution is a global language and through our continued investments in new digital capabilities we are enhancing the backbone of the Telco industry and bridging the gap,’ said BTC MD, Anthony Masunga. BTC also launched a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform designed for any customer who is remote such as those in agriculture, tourism and mining amongst others anywhere in the country, which previously were beyond reach. This new technology enables BTC to offer improved satellite broadband, broadcast and data services, delivering the capacity and frequencies required for a range of advanced broadcast and broadband services including Direct to Home TV, video distribution to cable head ends and satellite broadband internet.