BTC introduces visa debit card

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) listed mobile phone giant, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC), has introduced a visa debit card to its revamped mobile money wallet, SMEGA, offering consumers a unique and reliable facility to easily transact.

The BTC Smega Visa Prepaid debit card, can be used to withdraw cash from the ATM and to pay for everyday purchases at supermarkets, petrol stations, restaurant, airlines and hotels anytime and everywhere in the world where the Visa sign is displayed.With its unique and reliable features, the BTC Smega visa debit card offers the convenience to transact making it convenient for both locals and tourists.

“The SMEGA visa card was inspired by the need to offer our customers and all our stakeholders, a one-stop-channel for all mobile financial services. It is a very user-friendly channel that gives users a convenient way of transacting,” said BTC Managing Director, Anthony Masunga.

Accepted in more than 28 million outlets worldwide, in most business and tourist destinations, the BTC Smega prepaid visa card can also be used to book and pay in advance for essential such as airfares, hotels and car hire.

The BTC SMEGA wallet, also offers the convenience to transact using Botswana’s fastest and widely available network covering over ninety percent (90 percent) of the country. The BTC network reaches far and wide in Botswana and where the operator does not have a shop, the company has a mobile truck (shop) that takes services to customers who may not have direct access to BTC fixed customer touch points; underpinning the convenience of not only accessing SMEGA but all BTC services.

Not only can customers make financial transactions through their mobile phones on the go covering a wider geographic coverage area, the other major differentiator with SMEGA wallet is the Motshelo Group Club Account.BTC is the first and only network operator in the country to provide a service for Motshelo Clubs. The Motshelo account allows subscribers to contribute and save money.

BTC, established in 1980 by an Act of Parliament to operate and manage Botswana’s national and international telecommunications services is a Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) listed company, under the stewardship of Mr. Anthony Masunga. The Company is a converged telecommunications operator offering fixed (voice and data), mobile (voice and data) and broadband services to customers, enterprises and other licensed service providers.