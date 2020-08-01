BTC JOINS THE MICROSOFT PARTNER NETWORK

Botswana Telecommunication Corporation Limited (BTC), a leading telecommunications services provider, has joined the Microsoft Partner Network as a registered value-added reseller.

“As we celebrate 40 years of progress, we are excited about the launch of this new range of services that can now be offered to both our existing and future customers. By bundling these applications with our existing offerings, we are able to unlock immense value for our customers driving the National economy,” says Anthony Masunga, BTC Managing Director.

BTC, as part of its digital transformation journey, is now able to resell and support Microsoft’s range of cloud and hybrid-cloud applications, adding to its large range of converged telecommunication and mobile products. To showcase this capability, BTC recently hosted a webinar to demonstrate the seamless delivery of this milestone.

“As an Indirect Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) for the African region, we are delighted about the partnership with BTC and look forward to seeing growth in the adoption of cloud business applications in Botswana” says Nick Botha, Managing Director of 4Sight Dynamics Africa.

The CSP program allows organisations to drive a deeper engagement with their customers, allowing resellers such as BTC to not only assist customers with increased profitability on existing Microsoft investments, but also to drive added value through a range of managed services. Microsoft is a world leading provider of business applications, supporting all sectors of the economy with operational and productivity solutions.

“Through the CSP program, we can now sell and support some household brand name solutions such as Microsoft Office 365, including Microsoft Teams, utilised by businesses across the economic spectrum. Also, by leveraging the Microsoft public cloud platform, Microsoft Azure, BTC can bring hyperscale cloud computing power to Botswana, “says Masunga