Chobe restructures

Chobe has switched up its executive management as per the announcement released earlier in the week. The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman, Jonathan Moore Gibson will be stepping back in and focusing solely on strategy for the Group.

The Managing Director, Rodney David Gerrard (formerly the Finance Director) will be focusing on the day to day operation of the group and ensuring their alignment with the Group’s strategy and growth objectives. The Group also appointed a Chief Financial Officer and company secretary, Shalin Fernando. The Group Senior Executive is John Knox Gibson.