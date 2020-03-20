Debswana launches 5-year strategy

KEABETSWE NEWEL

Styled “Strategy 2024: One Dream, One Team,” this is a comprehensive blueprint for technology-centred transformation to enable protection of shareholder returns in a challenging business context while taking on board the communities in which Debswana operates. Debswana has launched a new strategic horizon that will catapult the mining giant into new and unchartered waters., Styled “Debswana 2024: the strategy was launched to the company’s staff complement of over 5,500 across the three Debswana sites, namely Debswana Corporate Centre (DCC), Orapa, Letlhakane & Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) and Jwaneng.

Said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana’s Acting Managing Director, in her address to employees at the various launch events: “Today is a historic day for us as a company as we launch Debswana 2024 Strategy, which in itself is a continuation of our 50-year journey of mining diamonds safely, responsibly and efficiently. As a company, we are now at a critical point, 50 years behind us and possibly another 50 years ahead. Our business environment remains volatile and uncertain. We are seeing exponential technology developments where the world is changing rapidly, therefore our organisational structure (and) our set-up must be fast, agile and creative as this complex world changes.

“Our profit margins are under pressure from increasing operating costs as well as critical large scale mine-life extension projects. We are therefore entering a new horizon of complexity. This gives us all an opportunity to create a new Debswana. I am confident that if we embrace and engage collectively as one team rise to the challenge, we will jointly create success. I need your commitment, I need your energy, your passion, your creativity; I need your presence in this business. Each and every one of you, scratch-free.

“The dream is to transform this great company and transition it is through bold technology-led innovation, inspired collaborative and passionate purpose-driven people, a culture of zero harm while optimising derived value, inclusion of our people and our communities and embracing the concept of future smart mining. This is our chance to rewrite the story of 2020 and beyond. Botswana as a nation needs our success.”

The strategy is seen by the Debswana leadership as a bold response to the current challenging business landscape. It is also considered as a blueprint for technology-centred transformation, which will enable protection of shareholder returns in a challenging business context. In the five-year period to 2024, the strategy’s focus will be on delivering additional value to the business’ bottom line by effectively bridging the Debswana of today with Debswana of tomorrow. This means that the strategy will ensure optimised operation of Debswana of today in order to generate increased cash flow for further growth and expansion in the form of large projects and further make adequate preparation for Debswana of tomorrow.

“The 2024 five strategic pillars include a deeply entrenched Zero Harm culture and improved livelihoods in our host communities and Botswana, development of a capable, skilled, engaged and purpose-driven workforce to meet organisational requirements of current and future operations, transformation roadmap implementation aimed at deriving value from data-driven decisions, predictive maintenance, amongst others. Successful execution of expansion projects, creating extended life for the mines, Automation and Robotics and a predictive maintenance and asset optimisation to extend life of mine”

The three launch events were officiated by members of the Debswana Board of Directors, namely Chairman of the Debswana Board and Permanent Secretary to the President, Elias Magosi (OLDM launch), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security Mmetla Masire (Jwaneng launch), and De Beers Botswana Director Neo Moroka (Gaborone launch).