HILTON GARDEN INN ROLLS OUT CLEANING PROGRAMMES

Hilton Garden Inn today officially announced the rollout of Hilton CleanStay, it’s industry leading programme of cleanliness and disinfection in all of its hotels around the world, including the one in Gaborone.

It also launched another programme called EventReady with CleanStay, which is tailored specifically for meetings and events.

Developed in collaboration with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, Hilton CleanStay allows guests to enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay, building on its already high standards of hygiene and cleanliness. New standards that will be visible throughout the hotel include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, extra disinfection of identified high-touch areas, and flexible housekeeping options. As part of the programme, the hotel has also increased the frequency of cleaning public areas and will be providing hand sanitisers and disinfecting wipes throughout the property. Hotel guests can also enjoy contactless check-in and unlock their guest rooms using their smartphones with the Digital Key, which is available through the award-winning Hilton Honors mobile app.

Shaped by extensive research and feedback, Hilton EventReady with CleanStay is a global, industry-leading cleanliness and customer service programme specific to meetings and events. The tenets of the programme include enhanced cleanliness protocols – addressing every touchpoint of the meeting experience, flexible pricing and space options, as well as safe and socially responsible solutions.

The hotel also welcomed Thabani Ndlovu as its new General Manager. With an unwavering passion for hospitality and aspirations to work among the world’s leading companies, Thabani’s longstanding and influential career at Hilton began in a restaurant at the Hilton London Metropole in 2004, where she continued to add value and insight to the business through the various roles in Operations and Corporate since then.

Her drive and determination led her to becoming an esteemed and highly experienced member of the tourism & hospitality sector, having received a number of honourable awards and recognitions, including being ranked among the top 100 women in tourism in Africa by ATQnews.

She was elected to sit among the South African Global Business Travel Association Board of Directors and worked with other industry bodies such as African Business Travel Association and Zambian Tourism Authority. Thabani is involved in mentorship of aspiring Travel and Tourism students and is working to develop Batswana talent during her time in Botswana.

“At Hilton Garden Inn Gaborone, the safety and security of our guests and Team Members remains our highest priority. Hilton CleanStay and EventReady with CleanStay will allow us to continue delivering Hilton Garden Inn’s renowned bright hearted hospitality while providing guests with reassurance,” Thabani said.” We are committed to working with key clients to achieve their business objectives by delivering event experiences that provide meeting and event planners, and their attendees, with peace of mind from start to finish.”

Adding to the positive developments for the property, Hilton Garden Inn Gaborone was also recently recognised with the 2020 Traveler’s Choice Award, making it among the top 10% of hotels globally on Trip Advisor. The coveted award is based on the quality and quantity of reviews and opinions submitted on Trip Advisor by travelers from all over the world