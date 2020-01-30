Kgori Capital Launches Online Transaction Platform

GAZETTE REPORTER

In its continued commitment to introducing new solutions and platforms to add value to its customers, Kgori Capital, a leading Botswana investment manager, introduced the Kgori Secure Services, an online transaction platform.

The service, the first of its kind in Botswana is a secure web-based solution that allows Kgori Capital Unit Trust investors to transact online. The transact online functionality is geared towards both retail and institutional investors and designed to provide the most secure and convenient way for them to obtain and manage their portfolios and investments. .

Alphonse Ndzinge, Managing Director of Kgori Capital said: “As a business we are always looking for new and innovative opportunities for our clients. In the ever evolving world of technologies, we have identified digital platforms as an important element of our business hence why we are proud to introduce this service for our customers. We remain cognisant of our role in Botswana to improve financial literacy to facilitate the growth of a much stronger savings culture. We must play an impactful role in transforming the investment management industry into an environment that allows us to produce excellent investment outcomes for our clients. We believe the Kgori Secure Service is a solution that will enhance our customer experience as well as cater for the increasing appetite in the personal investment and savings space.”

The Kgori Secure Service transactions are processed in a secure environment that requires a One-Time-Pin (OTP) to access, ensuring that one is wholly protected at all times. The key features of the Kgori Secure Service include: viewing ones full portfolio of Unit Trust investments, extracting statements and transactions, buying, selling and switching units, amending personal contact details, downloading the latest fund factsheet and other investment insights research, the portal also caters for additions of new debit orders or regular withdrawals to the investor’s funds.

Ndzinge continued: “We are very excited to bring this investment solution to the market. At Kgori Capital we appreciate that customers are always seeking for convenience as they navigate their daily lives. In this regard we are always seeking for solutions that bring the convenience that our customers need and expect. We remain dedicated to empowering Batswana further to invest in their future through more diversified and innovative platforms such as the Kgori Secure Service.”

As Kgori Capital invests with pride for its clients, it continues to prioritise responsible investing, in line with its integrated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.