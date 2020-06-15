Reopening Of Tourism Industry Sparks Excitement

Cresta leads phased approach to ensure operational efficiencies

Expects more domestic travels

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mokwena Morulane, Managing Director (MD) of the leading hotel chain operator, Cresta Marakanelo groups predicts a large number of domestic travels as government reopens the tourism industry.

Government announced that hotels will be re-opening during the first week of June across the country. This has brought excitement amongst hoteliers and travelers who have been yearning for the much-needed reset button following weeks of national lockdown. Hoteliers however, have to be mindful of the caution needed to explore whilst keeping safe. Morulane emphasized that being an industry leader; Cresta Marakanelo Limited is looking forward to welcoming back its clients from different destinations and is taking extra caution to make sure that they provide a COVID- 19 free environment. The MD said Cresta will start by reopening Cresta President Hotel in Gaborone, and Cresta Thapama in Francistown on June 5th; and Cresta Jwaneng on June 8th subject to successful inspections by authorities. He stated that the rest of the properties will follow a phased approach commencing reopening from the second week of June. “The safety of our employees, clients and different business constituents is our priority. A team of medical experts has been guiding our processes way before Covid-19 reached fever pitch in our market. They have been instrumental in our operational procedures prior to opening in order to drive maximum care and caution. We are excited about opening our doors to our dear customers, we truly and surely missed hosting them,” said Morulane. He added that in as much as it is exciting that the tourism and hospitality industry is reopening, and many missed the leisure that the industry brings, extra caution still has to be practiced by both holiday-makers and hotels themselves.

“We want to create an environment which is safe for work and leisure. Inside the properties we have conveniently placed dispensers of alcohol-based hand rub and handwashing supplies as one of the measures to ensure correct COVID-19 protocols are adhered to. We have just completed the formulation of a rigorous standard operating procedure manual and training, which will guide the new way of operating during this COVID-19 era. This has been cascaded to all 12 of our properties,” emphasized Morulane.

Regional and international trips are currently prohibited in most countries to avoid the spread of the COVID-19, leaving a number of local tourism and hospitality players such as Cresta anticipating more domestic travels.

“This will be a great of opportunity for the people of Botswana to explore the different corners of the country such as the Chobe National Park, Okavango and the Moremi Game Reserve which inhabit some of the best flora and fauna in the country,” he said.

In the process he said Cresta has packaged prices for domestic travelers within their various properties in the country. City dwellers have the well-renowned properties such as Cresta President in Gaborone, and Thapama in Francistown. On the local scene, there has been excitement that the tourism destination town of Maun’s Thamalakane River has water flowing after a long, dry spell; which has given people the idea of traveling to the destination. One would quickly think of booking at Cresta’s Maun hotels, which are both in the location and overlook the Thamalakane River.