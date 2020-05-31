Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Peggy Serame has just announced the following:
All licensed liquor outlets under the liquor act of 2008 will be allowed to resume sale of alcohol starting from Wednesday. The above mentioned must nevertheless adhere to strict measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.
Alcohol will be sold for four days in a week.( No sale of alcohol from Sunday to Tuesday.) Alcohol will be sold from 10 am to 6pm from Wednesday to Friday. On Saturday it will be sold from 10 am until 4pm.
Alcohol to be sold on take away basis. (Sit ins allowed at restaurant only.)
Sale of tobacco still on hold.