SEZA Strategy to Address National Challenges

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) has repurposed its strategy to address key national challenges that, if resolved, can facilitate the transformation of Botswana’s economy into high income status.

According to SEZA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lonely Mogara, the Authority has identified high import bill, unemployment, poverty, water security and energy security as the country’s top five national challenges.

“We have therefore designed a targeted strategy aimed at addressing these identified challenges. The strategy mainly focuses on the Agro-business, Water Management, Energy, Financial Services, Applied ICT, Health and Manufacturing sectors,” said Mogara.

He added that SEZA will henceforth exert its efforts into ensuring that Botswana improves its water security for domestic, industrial and agricultural use; promotes the growth of the financial sector and drives innovation with a view to creating jobs and fighting poverty.

“I am confident that, with the able leadership of the SEZA Board, chaired by Mr Thapelo Tsheole, my team and the crucial support of government we will be able to deliver on our mandate,” said Mogara.

Government has embarked on an ambitious economic transformation road map that entails improved service delivery through ICT; creating sustainable jobs and attracting local and international investors. When delivering the budget speech earlier this year, Finance Minister Dr. Thapelo Matsheka said government will promote the growth of the private sector in order to transform the national economy to higher income status in line with the national Vision 2036.

“The objective is to ensure that the drivers of economic growth in our economy shift towards export promotion. This will address the balance of payments problem, which has emerged in recent years as a constraint to economic growth,” said Matsheka at the time.