Standard Chartered Leverages Technology to Promote Social Distancing

Standard Chartered has launched Botswana’s first Wallet-to-Bank service and rolled out latest generation cash deposit machines offering a host of services including payment to loans. These initiatives are all to eliminate the need for customers to congregate in branches to make cash deposits which supports social distancing best practice.

Wallet-to-Bank

Another first for banking in Botswana by Standard Chartered, the Wallet-to-Bank service allows customers to transfer funds from their mobile wallet directly into their Standard Chartered bank account in real time. The seamless service has been launched with Orange Money and is in advanced stages to launch with other mobile wallet service providers later in the year. The Wallet-to-Bank capability completes the dialogue between bank account and mobile wallet following the introduction of the Bank-to-Wallet service that Standard Chartered launched in 2018. Bank-to-Wallet is currently available with Orange Money and BTC Smega.

Latest generation Cash Deposit Machines

The Bank has completed phase one of the roll out of Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) in 17 locations across Botswana. Though not new to the local market, Standard Chartered’s CDMs offer a depth of functionality alongside deposits to accounts including the capability to pay towards any Standard Chartered loan (personal, auto or mortgage) either as an instalment or to cover arrears. Later this month, customers will be also be able to deposit into their credit cards with additional innovative features being added to the platform throughout the year. Standard Chartered’s CDMs can be found from Lobatse to Maun, customers are encouraged to visit the Bank’s website and Facebook page to find the nearest CDM to them.

US Dollar and South African Rand ATMs

Customers of the Bank can enjoy the convenience of withdrawing US Dollars and South African Rands at competitive rates at any time from select foreign currency dispensing ATMs across the country. US dollar dispensing ATMs are available in two locations – Airport Junction Mall in Gaborone and the Francistown Branch. South African Rands are available in nine locations highlighted on the Bank’s website. For customers making foreign currency payments and transfers, the Bank has implemented preferential exchange rates for transactions made through the SC Mobile App and on Online Banking and Straight2Bank transactions.

The SC mobile App is available from the Apple App Store and Google Playstore and offers over 70 banking services from within the App including the ability to open a bank account in 15 minutes, to apply for a personal loan, or update KYC information including updating an expired Omang/Password safely and securely on your time directly from your smartphone.