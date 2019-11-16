Charge the real culprits!

Under normal circumstances, which is the practice worldwide, law enforcement authorities always run after the criminal masterminds and not the small fish in a pond. The reason being that, it is the criminal masterminds, the big shots to be exact, who plan the crimes, execute the plans and even benefit the most from the proceeds of that criminal activity. In the treacherous world of drugs trade for example, there are small time traders. These are just street soldiers, who simply move the merchandise in small quantities just so they could be able to put bread on the table. They are the youth and the impoverished in most cases, and they get just a paltry pay in the process. These street soldiers however, are supplied usually by a big fish. In most cases a very powerful, politically protected individual who actually imports the drugs through the boarders to distribute them nationwide. The police, the intelligence and the politicians know these things and sometimes they know these people. Under normal circumstances, the law enforcement would target the source of the drugs, in this case the supplier, because they are the ones flooding the market with drugs. Even if it means collaborating with the street soldiers as informants so as to nab the real culprits, so be it.

This is because if you arrest and charge the small time trader, a new street soldier will replace him in an hour. The streets will remain awash with the drugs. Real culprits in this case should be targeted and charged. Uncountable billions of Pula have been reportedly looted in Botswana, but the state only charges the small fish in the pond, while the real culprits are spared. In the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) case, we hear that instructions to send P250 million to Israel were issued by a certain big shot, whose life under the previous administration was that of a semi-god. In fact, he is the mastermind of the looting of that P250 million, and his signatures are all over. The state is yet to charge him. Those who were instructed by him just to transact are the ones taking the heat. There are reports that around P100 billion has been looted. The state clearly states that funds were transferred from the Bank of Botswana (BoB) and that it happened under instructions from the then utmost power. The state in its legal documents further states that, huge chunks of money were transferred to two very powerful people at that time. Interestingly, the masterminds of this looting have not been charged, save for a small and perhaps insignificant player in this case. Our law enforcement authorities seem to be afraid of charging high profile people, and that must come to an end. Why a crime must be recognised only if done by the low profile citizens, while the powerful loot and continue roaming the streets freely. If President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his administration want to be taken seriously in tackling corruption, examples must be made through these high profile cases. It is the high profile individuals who have access to state funds anyway, so corruption mostly is done by them. Let them be charged!