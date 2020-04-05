Entertainers Bring The Best Of Virtual Entertainment Online

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With Batswana currently on a month-long lockdown as a measure to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, some of the best artists are taking to radio and social media platforms to ensure that the show goes on even people’s living rooms.

On Friday, Oneal Africa hosted a #Crossfade28 street party on the live feed featuring music heavyweights Robbie Rob, Boogie Sid and Spinz, much to the delight of Batswana because these are among the country’s and the world’s best entertainers.

Said Oneal Africa: “This pandemic just shifted the art of deejaying forever -consumption patterns, format and execution.”

Meanwhile, in place of Franco Lesokwane’s “Soul Fill Up” music festival that was billed for 4 April (today), DumaFm will play the King of Rhumba’s songs on a special show dubbed “The Social Distancing Franco Festival” at 7pm.

“Batswana can enjoy my songs on the show later today,” said the King himself, Franco, in an interview. “I will not be in the studio but the host can call me to speak to Batswana because we are practising social-distancing. Most people were looking forward to the festival and I had planned to sample some of my new songs from my upcoming 51 album. Unfortunately the songs are not recorded yet, so they won’t be able to play them on the radio show tonight. But I urge everyone to join in without disrupting their lockdown.”