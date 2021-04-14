Gerry Nel develops interest in Morupisi trial

Seen in a lengthy conversation with the state prosecutor in court

TEFO PHEAGE

South Africa’s AfriForum lead lawyer, Advocate Gerrie Nel, has developed interest in the trial of former Permanent Secretary to the President Carter Morupisi and was seen in court yesterday as the case unfolded.

Nel, who rose to stardom during the murder trial of South African paralympics athlete Oscar Pistorius, is in Botswana to advise on the way forward in the controversy ridden P100 billion corruption case.

All eyes were on the man nicknamed “Bulldog” for his tenacity in the courtroom, prompting officials from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to say Nel had come to “observe and familiarise himself with the processes”. However, he was later seen in a lengthy conversation with state prosecutor Priscilla Israel, who is a person of significance as the Deputy Director of the DPP.

It is not known what the two were discussing but DPP officials present in court at the time have suggested that Israel was briefing Nel about the case out of courtesy. Others believe the tete-a-tete must have been more than casual as the two also exchanged notes. Efforts to reach to the Director of Prosecutions, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, about the engagement were futile as his phone rang without answer.

Nel and the prosecution team were scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the P100 billion case about whether to proceed with the matter that involves prominent personages or to withdraw the case.