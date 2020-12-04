Dtc Botswana Constructs A Solar Power Plant To Contribute To A Greener Future

On 26th November 2020, DTC Botswana had a ground-breaking ceremony which officially launched the construction of a new Solar Power Plant.

The project will consist of two phases. In Phase 1, a renewable energy 350kWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Plant will be constructed. During Phase 2, DTC Botswana is planning to build a 600kWp Solar PV Plant that will use and generate sufficient energy to power the entire facility during daytime.

At the ceremony, DTC Botswana Board Member and Chairperson of the Sustainability Committee, Mr Neo Moroka said, “today is a very important day for us at DTC Botswana as it signifies our values and most importantly our continued efforts of developing sustainable programmes which would have a positive impact on our environment.”

Mr Moroka further said, “this is why at DTCB we have found it prudent to provide clean energy by means of the construction of Solar PV Plant for which we are doing the ground-breaking today.”

DTC Botswana’s use of green technology for a sustainable business not only aligns with one of the pillars of vision 2036, but also aligns to our company’s 2030 sustainable development framework called BUILDING FOREVER, dedicated to the development of a more sustainable future.