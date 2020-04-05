Confusion Surrounds The Issuance Of COVID-19 Travel Permits 

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

There is confusion regarding exactly who qualifies for travel permits under the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 and who is authorised to issue the permits. While the government has named that District Commissioners (DCs) as being such authorities, scores of people were turned away at the DC’s office this yesterday.

“We cannot help anyone with permits because we are not issuing officers nor are we authorised to do that,” the District Commissioner, Boyce Mangole, told them.

“Those who need travel should approach the issuing officers but they can only be assisted on Monday when the offices open. For now, you should go back home,” Mangole said this morning when addressing scores of Francistown residents who wanted COVID-19 travel permits.

Those interviewed by the Botswana Gazette expressed discontent on how the government are handling the issue of travel permits.

“We are aware of what this lockdown is meant for but it looks like the government was not ready. Though we were told that we will be allowed to buy some necessity we are now denied permits. Most of Batswana responded positively to this lockdown but the authorities are failing us,” lamented Smarts Shabani who wanted permit to buy livestock feed.

Similarly, Precision and Powerful Holdings employee Mpho Raditholo who wanted a permit to offload garbage at the council dumping site expressed disappointment questioning the procedure of issuance of permits. “I have been trying to acquire the permit since yesterday but the DC is has been sending me from pillar to post. Those who came yesterday were given permits but surprisingly today the DC is telling us that we should seek help from the Issuing Officers who are closed for that matter,” Raditholo fumed.