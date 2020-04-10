‘DCEC IS NOT PROBING MAGOSI’

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) has no active investigations into the head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS), Peter Magosi, The Botswana Gazette has established.

“We currently have no investigations into Magosi,” DCEC spokesman Lentswe Motshoganetsi said in an interview.

“Yes, there were some issues that we picked up in the media but we curently do not have any investigations into Magosi. This includes the matter of the much-talked about China Jiangsu issue. No, we are not investigating Magosi for anything at the moment.”

The Gazette’s interview with Motshoganetsi followed a Court of Appeal decision last Friday in which the State prevailed over China Jiangsu International Botswana (Pty) Ltd after it challenged the State for awarding a P1.8 billion water tender in Maun to one of the company’s competitors.

The tender was initially awarded to China Jiangsu but was later awarded to the second bidder, Zhengtai Group Botswana (Pty) Ltd, after DISS said China Jiangsu was a threat to national security.

The High Court had thrown out Magosi’s evidence and said the Director General of DISS was intermeddling but the Court Appeal has now ruled favour of the State and DISS.