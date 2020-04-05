GOVT TO REVIEW ISSUANCE OF COVID-19 TRAVEL PERMITS 

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Rules and regulations for issuance of COVID-19 travel permits could be reviewed for tightening in order to curb abuse of the permits, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape, has said.

The minister took the opportunity of the interview with The Botswana Gazette to warn that contravening an instrument issued by the government for control of the Coronavirus is a serious offence for which people can be charged. “Since yesterday, we have received several reports of travel permits being misused,” he said. “This is a cause for concern because these were people wanted the permits to run trivial errands. We told the public to stay home for their own good and the safety of the entire nation, but it seems some people do not care about the COVID-19 preventative measures. That is why we are considering revising the guidelines in order to curb this abuse.”

On the second day of the countrywide lockdown, Botswana Police Service (BPS) also raised concerns about the rules and regulations seemingly being too lax. BPS’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, said people are being issued permits without valid reasons.

He added that the police would be taking a tally of permit holders caught misusing the permits. “We have realised that these permit holders are defying government directives aimed at curbing the Coronavirus,” Motube said. “Our patrols and road blocks have discovered that most of the permit holders are misusing them. I warn them to desist from this behaviour because they are defeating the government’s efforts of containing COVID-19.”

Motube expressed concern about poor of social distancing at offices that issue the travel permits.