MASISI TO CALL XI JINPING TOMORROW

President Mokgweetsi Masisi says he will tomorrow have a telephonic engagement with his counterpart, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in relation to the ways of fighting the Covid-19.

Masisi revealed this at a press conference that was held on Monday evening in Gaborone following his meeting with Leaders of Opposition parties. The purpose of the meeting was to brief the different leaders on the country’s plans of dealing with the virus and that he proposes the State of Public Emergency to last for six months.

He said that Botswana is appreciative of the assistance it has received from the Chinese government during this fight against the Covid-19. Masisi concluded that he intends to engage China even more, on advice and assistance in dealing with this pandemic.

LETLHOGILE MPUANG