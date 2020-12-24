2020 has been an illustrious year for William Last KRM

Recognizedby Americanmegastars Chris BrownandMC Hammer

“Tinto” on Twitter going viral and breaking the Internet

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, 2020 has been a successful year for local comedian and rapper William Last KRM, born Bofelo William Molebatsi.

Just last Sunday, Motsetserepa, as he is better known, was recognized by American rapper and producer Stanley Burrel, known by his stage name of MC Hammer, for his viral music video ‘Tinto” on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the rapper was also acknowledged by another American megastar, Chris Brown, who posted a clip of Motsetserepa singing his song “Don’t wake Me Up” to his 64 million Instagram followers.

“This year has been a blessing and next year I am putting in more work,” Motsetserepa said in an interview. “MC Hammer’s recognition just solidifies my belief that while you are putting in the work, someone out there recognizes it and I am inspired to push even harder. I sent him a message of gratitude on Instagram and his response was that my work was an excellent product and that he was proud of me.”

In November, Willliam Last released his most significant album titled “Willian.” The work chronicles the comedian and rapper’s hustle (work), raising a daughter, fame and family life among other themes. The hip-hop album was named after his daughter’s middle name, Willian. Born about a year ago, the album, which is doing well, is a letter to the older Amara Willian about his father’s conviction of making himself a success story.

“When my daughter is older, I want her to listen to this album and know that her arrival inspired and compelled me to work much harder to give her the world. I will continue to work hard to put food on the table for her,” he said.

Earlier this month, Motsetserepa released his latest visuals for his track “Tinto” off his debut album “Willian” and the music video and its brief clips have gone viral, grabbing the attention of South Africa’s biggest names in the entertainment industry. Such is the rave that Bongo Maffin’s lead vocalist, Thandiswa Mazwai, wants to collaborate and he intends to take up the offer. Other stars, among them DJ Vigilante, have remarked that the music video is one of the best that they have seen this year.

William Last told Time Out: “That music video was one of our best works and was inspired by traditional group Matsieng’s old song, “Tinto,” which was a depiction of a jobless man who was failing to support his family. I did the opposite with my music video to show that being broke actually inspired me to work hard.”

For the past couple of years, Motsetserepa has been hard at work juggling comedy and music. His fan base has grown exponentially to a cool 1.5 million followers, 585 000 likes on Facebook and 111K subscribers on YouTube.