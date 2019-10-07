“2064” is Botswana’s first queer film

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In an historic turn of events, award-winning actor Donald Molosi’s new film, “2064,” is the first high-profile queer film to come out of Botswana just a few months after the High Court decriminalised same-sex relationships.

Playing the lead role alongside South African actor Thabo Rametsi, Molosi says the film had its world premiere on September 28 at the Hong Kong Lesbian and Gay Festival. “My choice of roles is as bold as the times need me to be,” says Molosi. “As a human being, if you don’t make bold decisions, you might as well be dead.”

Filmed in Botswana and Zimbabwe, 2064 is produced by a British production company, Dreamcoat Films, and directed by British-Nigerian director, Joseph Adesunloye. The award winning Adesunloye produced the film White Colour Black, which premiered in Botswana last year starring Dudley O’Shaughnessy, who co-stars with Rihanna in one of the chart-busting singer’s videos.

“I recognize with hope that 2064 was filmed in Botswana where same-sex relationships were illegal and that it now gets released after the High Court of Botswana has ruled otherwise,” Molosi said in a press release. “I am also ashamed that the Botswana Government is appealing that historic ruling. As an actor, I am using my own power to push against the present government’s stance concerning this issue.”

The film follows the story of how balancing the human-wildlife conflict may have to come through extreme measures in the future and what that may mean for love between humans. In the first week of October, the film will premiere in Britain at the Scotland Queer International Festival. Next it will be at Sweden’s CinemAfrica Film Festival and then the Durban Gay & Lesbian Film Festival on October 6 in South Africa.

Just last week, the film was also nominated for the prestigious Grand Prix prize in Sweden. its excellence in storytelling. The Grand Prix is recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This means that if 2064 won the Grand Prix in Sweden, the film would automatically be eligible for an Oscar nomination.

Molosi is an actor and writer from Mahalapye and his latest film appearance was opposite Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike in A United Kingdom. In June, Molosi’s new book Dear Upright African won the Best Narrative Award at the African Authors Awards 2019.