A night with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Charity event supported by Mpho Sebina and Sereetsi and the Natives

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Pantone Reign announced its debut benefit project dubbed, A Night Night Ladysmith Black Mambazo slated for May 31st, 2019. The event will be held at the UB Indoor Sports Auditorium, headlined by multi Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and supported by local folk jazz band Sereetsi and the natives and songstress Mpho Sebina.

Band leader, Tomeletso Sereetsi of Sereetsi and the Natives will be fresh off the MTN Bushfire festival stage to join the Grammy award-winning acapella group which gained world-wide prominence through their collaboration with singer Paul Simon on the critically acclaimed Graceland album.

Event organisers also revealed that the charity will assist victims of gender-based violence. The first beneficiaries of this year’s show will be the Botswana Gender Based Violence Prevention and Support Center, a Kagisano Society project that was established in 1998. The Center operates across the country providing services that include counseling, temporary and emergency shelter for women and their children who are in eminent danger, community outreach education, and clinical services like HIV testing, STI screening and treatment, provision of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for both the young and old as well as contraceptives.