AFFECTED CREATIVE ENTERTAINERS TO BENEFIT FROM SPECIAL FUND

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Creatives disadvantaged by the advent of the Coronavirus will benefit from the COVID-19 Relief Fund, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare, has said. Addressing the media and the nation on BTV this morning, Rakgare did not specify how creatives would benefit but acknowledged that the current crisis meant sudden and massive loss of revenue for the creative industry.

“We were forced to cancel and postpone most shows, including the President’s Day Competitions,” he said. “Just yesterday (4 April), another major event, ‘Soul Fill Up With Franco,’ was to take place but a decision was made to postpone it until we overcome this pandemic. My ministry is discussing how we can assist affected creatives. These discussions will be made together with industry players.”

The spread of COVID-19 and the response of industry and government alike is unprecedented. Over the past few months, it has been clear that the global spread of the virus was causing serious harm across economies. The situation is particularly problematic for the self-employed and micro enterprises.

Said Rakgare: “This April, we were to disperse funds to the Development Fund beneficiaries. We were not able to do so because start-ups have been halted. COVID-19 has affected the entire economy. It is going to be hard to assist everyone, but we will play our part so that this pandemic’s impacts are not greatly felt.”

Today, more than ever before, the importance of creativity for society is clear. The availability of content contributes to mental health and well-being for all, and many creatives continue to provide free content online.