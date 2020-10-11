Body20: Nothing short of a revolution in fitness

A first of a kind workout studio for advanced technology in Botswana that does practically everything for everyone regardless of age or fitness level. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

As people constantly try to fit fitness into their busy and demanding lives, worrying about how much exercise is needed to achieve their body goals” can become added stress.

This is so especially that nobody seems to have the golden rule for workout frequency except that it is generally a good idea to work out every day. However, the latest workout studio in town is changing this because Body20, which is located at Sebele Centre in Gaborone, has advanced technology that is so effective that it permits working out without having to spend several hours every week at the gym.

Says Brand Communications strategist, Comet Mokara: “A 20-minute training session at Body20 is equivalent to hours of a normal workout. This explains why this fitness revolution is changing the fitness industry.”

As the first of its kind advanced technology workout studio in Botswana, Body20 leverages on Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training and full-body assessment technologies to provide the most advanced training workouts in only 20 minutes while actively tracking members’ results.

The studio uses an InBody Assessment tool to establish a baseline for each client’s body compositions that includes results on the client’s body fat percentage and lean mass content, among other valuable information. “This advanced approach also allows members to accurately track their results, monitor muscle imbalances and identify body fat to strategically target critical areas with tech-driven training to achieve maximum results,” Mokara told Time Out in an interview.

He says the studio’s EMS training is comparatively passive and can be adapted to the abilities and needs of the individual, thus opening it up to anyone regardless of age or current fitness level. It offers a means to get fit, lose weight, tone up, improve cardio performance, reduce cellulite and to strengthen, build or increase muscle definition.

It is even suitable as a form of physiotherapy to assist patients recovering from an illness, an operation or an injury. It also helps with correction of muscular imbalances, strengthens the client’s core, improves posture and relieves back pain. “What is exceptional about this type of training is that it doesn’t require use of heavy weights and therefore places no strain on joints or ligaments,” Mokara explains.

He says the training revolution fits well in the climate of COVID-19 because “the studio is an extremely low volume environment”. There are two training rooms that allow one client per training room, which means a maximum of two members is allowed in the facility at a time.

Because each client has their training time slot, chances of members getting into contact others are thus minimal. Mokara says this was the norm even before COVID-19 and that this is why EMS studios have remained open during lockdowns in some countries.

“People don’t just pitch up for training randomly,” he notes. “Not surprisingly, people are now choosing this option all over the world. Apart from the fact that it is far less demanding than normal exercise or workout and requires only a fraction of the time, the main reason for their choice is that it works for them.”