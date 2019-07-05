Date My Family Botswana bags local partnerships

Reality TV show officially launched

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After some dithering, producers of the highly anticipated Date My Family Botswana (DMF) TV show that is scheduled to premiere on Zambezi Magic (DStv channel 162) on July 18 have unveiled their local partnerships.

The show is set to give viewers a front row view of potential Batswana couples as they test their compatibility through a daunting date. Zambezi Magic collaborated with a local production company, Motion Blur, to produce the first season of the hit reality TV show.

At a press conference to launch the show in Gaborone last week, Channel Head of Zambezi Magic Mosibudi Pheeha expressed delight in delivering yet another riveting show that will keep viewers glued to their screens: “Zambezi Magic has had great success with the Date My Family (DMF) format and we look forward to bringing it to Botswana,” she said.

Also at the launch, the MD of MultiChoice Botswana, Katlego Arnone said his company had grown hand-in-hand with the country’s economy by forging local partnerships with companies like Botswana Life as underwriters for Realeboga, MultiChoice Botswana’s loyalty reward programme. “In our quest to be Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice remains committed to celebrating local content such as DMF Botswana,” Arnone said. “As a business rooted in Botswana for the past 27 years, we are extremely proud to make this popular show accessible to Batswana viewers.”

As the headline sponsors of DMF, the chief executive of Botswana Life Ronald Samuels said he envisaged the sponsorship as an opportunity to support the growth of the local industry: “As an inherent local business of 44 years, this initiative is important to us as we understand the need to cultivate young talent which will help us contribute towards the economy through diversification,” Samuels said. “This show is a first of its kind in Botswana. It is fun, exciting and different, and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Date My Family is a dating show with a twist where bachelors and bachelorettes share a meal with three different families while their potential partner watches how everything unfolds from a monitor in a separate room. The family needs to impress and vouch for the entrant for them to win a date.

Batswana can book a weekly date night with Date My Family Botswana on Thursdays from July 18 at 21.30pm on Zambezi Magic (DStv channel 162). Viewers can also stream it live on DStv Now or download the DStv Now mobile app to enjoy those first-date moments.