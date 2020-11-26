DSTV brings a harvest of the best in local and int’l content this festive season

Including bonding moments where grandparents and family will get to spend quality time with the kiddies watching ‘PJ Masks’ on Disney Jr.

GAZETTE REPORTER

DStv is overflowing with excitement and an abundance of premium content for this festive season. You’re thus invited to connect with your family and friends and feast on a festive delight of shows and sports to suit any moment.

“DStv keeps all customers at the heart of everything we do. Keeping customers engaged with amazing content and high anticipation of what lies ahead is key. After a long and somewhat challenging year, we are excited that we are able to bring our customers the best in international and local content to end the year on a high note,” says MultiChoice Botswana MD, Lorato Mwape:

“We are also pleased to introduce our altered corporate identity, which is localised specifically for our Botswana audience. This was done to showcase the vibrancy of the brand while highlighting that it is indeed a local, homegrown brand that nourishes and encourages local stories.”

Mwape added that DStv wants everyone to be a part of the DStv family this festive season and to celebrate wonderful moments together. “You can experience it all this festive season,” she said. “With reality shows like ‘90-Day Fiancé’ on the cards on TLC (Ch 135), you can spend the night in with your friends watching the drama unfold, creating real memories. We know the pride you feel watching local content and we’re adding those pride moments to your line-up with local shows such as ‘The River’ on 1Magic (Ch 103) and ‘The Queen’ on Mzansi Magic (Ch 161).

“We’ve got gripping content with ‘Legacy’ on M-Net (Ch102) to give you some suspense and drama moments. We’ve got those exciting on-the-edge-of-your-seat moments when your heart races watching Premier League football on SuperSport. Let’s not forget how important those bonding moments are over the festive break where grandparents and family get to spend quality time with the kiddies watching ‘PJ Masks’ on Disney Jr.”