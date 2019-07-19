MultiChoice Managing Director Arnone says the idea is to become even more customer-centric

MultiChoice Botswana is chasing the winter blues away with the announcement of a DStv Premium package price decrease in Botswana. From 1 August to 31 October 2019, monthly subscriptions for DStv Premium will decrease from P670 to P600.

The Managing Director of MultiChoice Botswana, Katlego Arnone says: “As such, we’ve taken the decision to bring some relief to customers subscribing to DStv Premium by temporarily reducing the monthly price of the package because our key priority is to put customers at the heart of everything we do. This is in addition to the price freeze we initiated in June 2019 on the same package.”

Arnone notes that the aim is to make entertainment accessible to more consumers in Botswana. To that end, MultiChoice will continue to create opportunities to thank its customers for their ongoing support and loyalty. Arnone assures customers delivery of a world-class entertainment service during the period of the reduced price so that they enjoy the new European football season alongside exciting local and international movies, series, telenovelas, music, news, children’s entertainment and more sport.

To take advantage of this limited subscription price decrease of DStv Premium, customers may visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade to DStv Premium today.