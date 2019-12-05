Han C featured in a Dstv commercial

He hails his manager and mentor Boogie Sid for breaking into new ground

GAZETTE REPORTER

After taking the music industry by storm releasing hit after hit, local artist Hanceford Magapatona – better known as Han C in music circles – is celebrating yet another milestone that comes in his debut television commercial for DStv’s 2019 festive season campaign.

Han-C’s participation in the “Happier Holidays with DStv” commercial allowed him to collaborate with regional producers and directors with years of experience in the creative industry. It also introduced him to working with international talent and musicians from other African nations who have left a significant impact on the young man who took his first international trip to shoot this advert.

“At first I was intimidated by being in the company of big name artists and on-air talents such as Vuyo Ngcukana of ‘The Queen,’” Han-C commented. “Then something in me told me to make the most of this opportunity as it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I chose to work hard, focus and learn whatever I could from the experts.

“By the time I left the set, my confidence was higher than it’s ever been. I cannot thank MultiChoice Botswana enough for this experience. To be the first Motswana engaged for a television commercial for DStv is a huge milestone in my journey. If I could give any local musicians any advice from my experience it would be to believe in yourself, work hard, and if you have focus and a dream, anything is possible!”

After deciding to take an interest in other forms of creativity outside of choreography, Han-C realised that breaking into the music scene as a singer in Botswana would not be as easy as he had assumed. He released his first hit single, “Sedilaka,” followed by “Se Ileng,” “Mogolokwane” and “Mabalaakgaka,” to mention but a few. “With Sydney Boogie Sid Nzala as my manager and mentor, I was blessed to have someone who continuously encouraged me to dream big and beyond borders,” he said. “It’s actually because of Boogie Sid that this opportunity to work with the huge brand that is DStv happened, and it was his belief in me that helped me overcome any doubts I had of myself.”

For their part, the MD of MultiChoice Botswana, Katlego Arnone, commented: “At MultiChoice Botswana we are committed to finding new ways in which our content and the platform on which it is broadcast can enrich lives. This relates directly to the viewer through the vast amount of entertainment and world-class sport we have on offer on DStv and also through the opportunities we make available to those who keep our local creative industry alive.”