‘I SPENT OVER P300K ON SOUL FILL UP’ – FRANCO

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Local rumba sensation, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane, says he had already invested approximately P322 000 in his “Soul Fill Up” music festival before it had to be postponed, thanks to the advent of COVID-19.But for the cancellation, Franco’s fest would have taken place on April 4 at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

In an interview with this publication, the indomitable Franco said the postponement of his widely-advertised festival had hit him hard financially because the much-acclaimed ‘King of Kwasa’ had already invested approximately P322 000 on props and accoutrements.

“I spent P172 000 paying for the National Stadium, which I don’t think is a big deal because I’ll be allocated a new date,” he said.

Franco noted that he spent about P150 000 on promoting and activating the festival. “We paid people who travelled around the country to hype up the mood of revellers,” said the singer who is also popular for his gyrating dance moves on stage. “The unfortunate thing is that we will have to spend more money after this to activate the mood for the new date.”

But did any sponsors come forward? “No one had contributed any money when the festival was postponed but several entities were interested in sponsoring.”

Meanwhile, the indefatigable entertainer has vowed to stage the festival once the Coronavirus pandemic is out of the way. “That is why we have told people to keep their tickets safely,” he said.