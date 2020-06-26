JAZZ ARTIST THABANG GAROGWE’S COMMON NUISANCE CASE DISMMISED

13 Months of unpaid royalties

On Wednesday, Kgosi Oageng Mosole of Naledi Customary court dismissed a case in which local jazz artist Thabang Garogwe was accused of common nuisance by the CEO of COSBOTS, Lesego Solotate.

“After listening to the complainant and his witnesses, the accused should atleast be charged with causing inconvinience to the public. There are irregularities in this case, and where there is doubt the accused is given the benefit of doubt. So I have decided to dismiss this case,” Kgosi Mosole said when issuing verdict.

Garogwe was facing one count of common nuisance after he allegedly harassed Solotate last month at the royalty collections offices. Garogwe and other artists confronted the CEO demanding their royalty payouts that had not been paid for the last 13 months at the time.

Says Garogwe in an interview: “I am glad that the court was able to see that there are underlying issues that we should solve with the royalty collections society. My music advocacy does not stop until there is a better change.”

COSBOTS CEO in an also interview said: “In the balance of facts i think the ruling is fine. Personally I feel there were things that were overlooked but its fine because the law can go anywhere. I didnt come with expectations.”