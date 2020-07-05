KENO DIVERSIFIES INTO FRAGRANCES
In diversifying their portfolio, KeNo Custom Suits has introduced cosmetics unit named, Keno Scents, which they say is the first of many brands to come.
Introduced in early 2020, Keno Scents has opened its doors to Botswana and beyond borders. Over the years, Keno Custom Suits has come to be known for their irresistible class of custom made suits.
“It is with great excitement that we introduce to you our first perfume called, “Elevate”, which is a bold but fun and flirtatious perfume inspired by the 21st century gentleman who is driven and knows no limits,” says co-owner of Keno Custom made suites, Thobo Kerekang.
He says its vivid colors and striking design send a message of confidence while its fine fragrance captures the attention of many from miles away.
Its design, production and marketing is overseen and executed by Keno Scents making it a brand for Batswana by Batswana. Elevate is scheduled to hit the markets on the 15th July 2020.