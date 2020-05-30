King Tapf is to be “Sworn In” to rap on Friday

The new release is his first album in which King Tapf honours the legacy of fellow rapper Mpho ‘Dice’ Phaladzi who passed on in 2018

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Throughout his rap career, Tafuma Matimba, better known as King Tapf in music circles, has steadily solidified himself as one of the game’s rap deities becoming a bonafide fan favourite in the process. While the rapper seems to have slowed his release rate in recent years, he will be ending the month of May on a high note with the release of his debut album titled “Sworn In.” “With this album, I am making my official entrance into the rap game,” he said in an interview. “I am being ‘sworn in,’ so to speak. The album was officially released on iTunes on Monday this week and the physical album will be making a triumphant arrival on Friday. This is a collaborative project with Man-E as the executive producer.”

The rapper spoke of his 11-track album as a truly a star-studded affair that also honours the rap game’s very own Mpho ‘Dice’ Phaladzi who passed on in 2018. King Tapf says the late rapper was able to record a few lines that are merged with his dedication song called “241.” The new album has been recorded to perfection since 2017 as the artist continued to find inspiration for his masterpiece that finally secured a release this year.

The 35-year-old rapper said, “ 241 is a collaborative track featuring myself, Dice and Konkrete. ‘241’ was the name of the group we had intended to form. It is an area code in Francistown where I grew up and where I gained my inspiration to rap.”

King Tapf has been dropping off new music regularly before he finally came through with his new full-length album. He has flooded the market with collaborative singles featuring other MCs, including his first solo radio single, “Rubber Rake.” “I write my lyrical content from a place of feeling, sharing my two thebe while sometimes I write from a place of inspiration that can be traced in my latest offering,” he said. “I have given this new work of art my all and I can confidently say that it is dope. It is certainly not disappointing.”