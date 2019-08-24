Le Afrika natural products are spring essentials

Use of the products, which have been cleared with the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority, ensures a patina of good health

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As we transition seasons from Winter to Spring, skincare routines need to change because change in the weather directly correlates to the health, wellness and complexion of the skin. So as Spring approaches, Lisa Kasale’s Le Afrika has introduced Shea Butter and African Black Soap as daily routine natural beauty products that heal the skin from dryness caused by the cold winter.

Kasale says her products give consumers an opportunity to make a green choice for protecting and nourishing the skin in time for Spring and Summer glow. “We are offering handcrafted premium unrefined shea butter and raw African black soap that are ethically sourced directly from northern Ghana,” Kasale explains. “Everywhere you go, there is a buzz in the air about use of shea butter and black soap as a natural beauty daily routine. Not only are these natural products the in-thing around the globe, their health benefits are remarkable.”

She says Le Afrika, which is French for “An African,” was inspired by celebrating the beauty and rich culture of Africa. It is the name of a Botswana family owned company that believes it captures the essence of what it means to be an African by appreciating the love for all-natural products which Nature has richly endowed the continent with and sharing them with the rest of the world.

“Before the products could be introduced to the market, they had to be tested,” Kasale continues. “I am happy to announce that they have been cleared with BOMRA, the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority. This means that they are safe to use. Our products are ethically and sustainably sourced, vegan friendly, pure and natural for all skin types and ages.”

Le Afrika’s all-natural skin care routine is sold at competitive prices to ensure constant freshness and glow that come with keeping skin hydrated. The products’ therapeutic properties help protect and restore the skin’s natural oils. Kasale stated: “Imagine the immense benefits of a natural healthy looking skin! I encourage people to use Le Afrika’s African black soap because it gently deep-cleanses and exfoliates to draw out excess oil and unclog pores. Moisturising with Le Afrika shea butter is for restoring and rejuvenating the skin to its natural texture for a smooth, supple and healthy glow.”