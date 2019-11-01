Look out for KhoiSan

Renowned for their hit Sananapo, and a live show on the cards the duo is set to invade the world stage with its authentic Setswana sound.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the festive season draws closer, artists are hard at work in studios producing music to take year-end festivities by storm. Music duo Thabang Rasefako and Oratile Kofa, who call themselves KhoiSan, are among them. These two have dominated radio airwaves with their debut singles, Marabele and Sananapo, and are set to become the next big thing in music as they are constantly on the road with bookings across the country.

With their refreshingly unique sound after less than a year in the industry, KhoiSan were originally put together by multi-award winning producer Suffocate under his record label Roc Lefatshe Records after winning auditions that the label held in 2018. “KhoiSan fuse their voices to produce what can only be described as a melodic and harmonious yield,” said Suffocate. “Their music delivers messages aimed at uplifting listeners and healing the souls of the sorrowed around the world. They believe their music comes to them from somewhere deep and that they merely serve as mediums for the energy.”

In music festivals and corporate gigs, the duo is lauded for its singing skills and rhythm. Minister Bogolo Kenewendo recently endorsed these two when they performed at the official opening of Sidilega Private Hospitals in Gaborone, urging Batswana not to miss the gear shifting and barrier-breaking music outfit. With no formal musical training, KhoiSan delivers a fusion of soul, borankana, phathisi and tsutsubea and more than a dash of Afro jazz and Afropop to give Botswana’s traditional dance patterns.

“On a rhythmical level, they are perfectly balanced and harmonised into one sublime reverberation,” says Suffocate. “They exude a very modern sound with undertones that play to their traditional influences, which can also be used to describe their style, as KhoiSan come across as slightly cheeky and radiate urban confidence. This is an equal partnership that scripts lyrics together in English, Setswana and other African languages.”

KhoiSan is set to stage their first solo live show dubbed ‘KhoiSan Goes Live’ at Maitisong Theatre on Friday this week. The highly anticipated show is set to give patrons a complete feel and taste of the duo’s upcoming album which will be released officially on 20 February 2020 to which tickets are selling at P250. The two will be performing alongside fellow label artists, Motlha Mompe and Double-Up of Tontobeletsa fame, as well as with Han-C.

They have worked on songs with multi-award winning artists like Bekezela from South Africa, one of Botswana’s leading disk jockeys Chrispin, award winning artist Han-C, Motlha, Double Up, Mmemo and Dipstrada, to mention a few. KhoiSan have also shared the stage with the likes of Mafikizolo, Tshepo Tshola and Yvonne ChakaChaka.