Mahika Mahikeng takes a year off

The annual Mahika-Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival ,which started four years ago, will this year take a gap year so as to allow the North West Provincial Government to deliver a repackaged quality music and cultural festival next year. In the past years, the cultural festival has featured local artists and drawn multitudes of Batswana to the North West Province.

“We have, after careful and in-depth consideration, and after consulting with various stakeholders related to the event, come to a difficult decision not to stage the 2019 Mahika-Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival. It is without doubt that the festival has grown in leaps and bounds, with small, medium and macro businesses having benefited from providing accommodation and related services to visitors and music fans during the festival period, thus contributing immensely to the economy of Mahikeng,” read their press release.

“We would therefore like to apologise to all patrons and business people, but we commit that the 2020 edition of the festival will be much better and much more inclusive than the previous editions, with better economic spinoffs for the people of Mahikeng and the entire province of the North West.”