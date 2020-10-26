Makhadzi features Charma Gal in her latest album

“Music is richer when cultures blend,” says Charma Gal of her collaboration with the Venda cultural supremo

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In her newly released album, Limpopo musician Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, well known Makhadzi, features the crème de la creme of the music industry including Botswana’s own, Magdeline ‘Charma Gal’ Lesolebe.

Titled “KokoVha,” the 21-track album was officially released on 16 October and features the vocals of Charma Gal on a song dubbed “Themba Mutu.”

Charma Gal told Time Out: “This is a feel good dance song that warns that a person cannot be trusted. Makhadzi contacted me for this collaboration and it was such an honour because we need to work as a team. We are growing as brands and music is richer when cultures blend. I was following the concept and guidelines she gave for the feature. She recorded her part in South Africa and I did my part here in July this year.”

The KokoVha album is a major hit that is set to take over the festive season, according to Twitter streets. The release was received with much excitement on social media, which resulted in the South African dance queen topping the Twitter trends list. The album also features several big names, including Sho Madjozi, Moonchild Jah Prayza, Master KG and Mampintsha.

“Everyone loves this new music and is looking forward to our stage performance of the song, which is impossible for now, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Charma Gal. “It would be a performance to mark in our entertainment history.”

Asked if she would release new music in time for the festive period, the “Personal Code” hitmaker revealed she had a few songs up her sleeve. With the entertainment industry hit hard by COVID-19, Charma Gal said they were assessing the situation to see if the Task Force would open the industry for the songs to generate an income.

“The industry is under a dry spell because even royalties do not put bread on the table,” she added. “Imagine producing music that can only be shared on WhatsApp and played in people’s homes when I reap nothing! But my followers say they could not imagine a festive season without my songs. So I am making plans for them.”

She suggested that the corporate world should hire artists for their small Christmas gatherings and host paid virtual shows that people can enjoy at home.

On the home front, Charma Gal recently reunited with Culture Spears on a song titled “Sibi” and subsequently said they are currently working on an album.