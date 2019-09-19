Masa Fashion Show set to shine a spotlight on Botswana

Masa Square Hotel will this year host its annual Fashion Show. Pinned for 19 October 2019, the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza returns under the exciting theme of “Spotlight on Botswana.” For the third year running, the Masa Fashion Show continues to redefine the local creative and textile industry for the better through strengthening cross-industry relationships and creating opportunities for growth.

The hotel is set to showcase a one of a kind international couture experience which will see 13 of the country’s seasoned fashion designers display their proudly Botswana garments as Masa transforms the streets of Gaborone’s CBD into a spectacular runway, collaborating for the third year with the incomparable Jan Malan of Umzingeli Productions.

Masa Square Hotel’s General Manager, Hayden Bowl, speaking on the choice of the theme said: “This year our beloved country has made a number of strides and gained international recognition in the media and society at large. Stories are being shared, both positive and negative, the underlying issue remains that they are told from a foreign lens. Masa Square Hotel recognises that the time is now to tell our narrative as Batswana – who are we, what do we have to offer, what does it mean to be proudly Motswana today? Hence the title, ‘Spotlight on Botswana.’”

The hotel has once again committed to collaborating with only the crème de le crème of the fashion world, with some new and returning faces. All images for the “Spotlight in Botswana” campaign were captured by photographer David Billboard. “As a business first luxury hotel, we understand the importance of highlighting the unique, relevant, robust story of our beloved country that is authentically us. We wish to shine the spotlight on Botswana’s inherent passion and talent in the fashion and creative industry. The time is now,” Hayden enthused.