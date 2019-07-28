Mdu Masilela and Nathi for next “Legends in Concert”

The next Legends in Concert, which is slated for 2 August 2019 at Botswana Craft in Gaborone, will be headlined by South Africa’s kwaito legend Mdu Masilela, also known as The Godfather, and singer-songwriter Nkosinathi Mankayi, who is professionally known as Nathi. The show will also feature Botswana’s own legends in DJ Boogie Sid and Unik Attraction.

Event organiser, Lecco Kenosi says: “The purpose of Legends in Concert is to give the older or mature crowd a good time with good music that used to dominate the airwaves back in the day. People wanted to see Mdu after the show featured Malaika and Arthur. Most of the show’s followers also wanted to see Nathi on stage. Unik Attraction was the icing on the cake because they were among the hottest groups at the turn of the century. They are coming back.”

Nathi is a South African artist who shot to limelight after releasing his hit song “Nomvula” off his triple-platinum debut studio album Buyelekhaya. He later released a second album titled Umbulelo Wam on 28 October 2016. Kwaito king Mdu needs no introduction. You mention his name and Tsiki Tsiki and Chomi Ya Bana come to mind. Around 1988 M’du teamed up with a young dancer named Mandla ‘Spikiri’ Mofokeng to create the group MM Deluxe. They released their debut album titled “Hurry Up.” Mdu subsequently teamed up with Joe Nina and released a mid-tempo tape called “LA Beat.”

Tickets for the concert are priced P300 and are available at Botswanacraft and Liquarama outlets. The show will start at 7pm and go on until 2am.